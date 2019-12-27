AGM Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Update

AGM Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AGMH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the November 28th total of 10,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of AGM Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGMH opened at $14.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.50. AGM Group has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $35.90.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services.

