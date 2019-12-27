Agnico Eagle Mines Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,937 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 511% compared to the typical daily volume of 317 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,721 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.57. The company had a trading volume of 297,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.87 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average is $56.28. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $38.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $683.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.74.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

