Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Short Interest Down 22.1% in December

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the November 28th total of 36,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of Alexander’s stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $328.53. 42 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,915. Alexander’s has a 52-week low of $298.54 and a 52-week high of $394.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.85 and a 200-day moving average of $353.73. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Alexander’s during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 25.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 9.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 34.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

