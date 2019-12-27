Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Short Interest Update

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the November 28th total of 6,370,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALKS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alkermes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen set a $34.00 target price on Alkermes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $20.75 on Friday. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.17. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $255.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 816,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,920,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,210.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,795 shares of company stock worth $4,121,839. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alkermes by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 104,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

