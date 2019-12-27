Alphacat Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, Alphacat has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $468,356.00 and $49,898.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphacat token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit, HitBTC and Switcheo Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00182724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.29 or 0.01220867 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00026503 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00119189 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alphacat Token Profile

Alphacat was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io. Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal.

Alphacat Token Trading

Alphacat can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

