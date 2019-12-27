Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the November 28th total of 12,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

ALPN opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $67.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.78.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 67.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 81,800 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 185,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 64,224 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

