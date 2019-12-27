America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) Short Interest Update

America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the November 28th total of 31,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ATAX traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $7.87. 98,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,204. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $472.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.29. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $8.18.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 47.47%. The company had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%.

ATAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet cut America First Multifamily Investors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 205,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 462,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 49,273 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 333.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 58,081 shares during the period. 9.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

