America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AMX)

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 9,480 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,196% compared to the typical daily volume of 179 call options.

Shares of NYSE:AMX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,714. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.96. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 0.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 32.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 17,598 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1,584.7% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 637,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 599,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 73.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 535,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 226,632 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

