American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $217.42 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) will report sales of $217.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Renal Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $217.24 million to $217.60 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will report full-year sales of $833.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $833.68 million to $834.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $876.69 million, with estimates ranging from $875.37 million to $878.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Renal Associates.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $211.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.06 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARA. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of American Renal Associates from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Renal Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. American Renal Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Renal Associates by 68.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 347.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Renal Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Renal Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,156. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $315.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 2.14. American Renal Associates has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

