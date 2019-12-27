Amon Reaches Market Cap of $641,538.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Amon has a market capitalization of $641,538.00 and approximately $190.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Amon has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Amon token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00183549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.01229753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026595 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00119976 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Amon

Amon’s launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 585,033,318 tokens. Amon’s official website is amon.tech. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

