Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Short Interest Update

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the November 28th total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 225,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.7 days.

In other news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 8,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $156,961.65. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 138,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,118.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,705 shares of company stock worth $186,287 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,927,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,124,000 after acquiring an additional 87,107 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,381,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,279,000 after acquiring an additional 57,349 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 603,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 587,627 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 146,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $12,134,000. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $19.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $912.95 million, a PE ratio of 92.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $25.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.09.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.53 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

