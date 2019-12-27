Analysts Anticipate Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Bassett Furniture Industries reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $109.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.38 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.87. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,731. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $168.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average is $14.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSET. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

