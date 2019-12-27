Analysts Anticipate Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.25 Million

Analysts expect Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) to announce $100.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Potbelly’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.60 million and the lowest is $99.90 million. Potbelly posted sales of $102.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full-year sales of $408.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $407.90 million to $408.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $407.15 million, with estimates ranging from $401.40 million to $412.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Potbelly.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Potbelly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Potbelly from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

In other Potbelly news, Director David W. Head acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $86,000.00. Also, Director David W. Head acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $45,700.00. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Potbelly by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 474,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 469.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Potbelly in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBPB traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.22. 8,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,270. Potbelly has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Potbelly (PBPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.