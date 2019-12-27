Analysts Expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.19). 8X8 posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.51 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a negative return on equity of 40.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

In related news, CEO Vikram Verma acquired 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,733.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 3,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $74,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,122,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,364,000 after acquiring an additional 86,824 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 25.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,021,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,514,000 after buying an additional 2,002,790 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,776,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,113,000 after buying an additional 87,685 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,450,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,213,000 after buying an additional 211,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 59.9% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,167,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,348,000 after buying an additional 1,187,093 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 137,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 0.68. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

