Analysts Expect Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Eldorado Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Eldorado Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 866.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eldorado Resorts.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.15). Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $663.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.01.

In other Eldorado Resorts news, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $1,303,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,389.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $256,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,153,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,721,000 after buying an additional 1,789,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,552,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,800,000 after acquiring an additional 41,669 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 1,399.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,129,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787,591 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,315,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,154,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,310,000 after acquiring an additional 629,116 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eldorado Resorts stock opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. Eldorado Resorts has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day moving average is $46.21. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

Earnings History and Estimates for Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI)

