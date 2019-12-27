Analysts Expect Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hoegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Hoegh LNG Partners reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hoegh LNG Partners.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $36.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HMLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DNB Markets upgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $17.00 price target on Hoegh LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 681,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,376,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 32,623 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 38.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 15,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Hoegh LNG Partners stock opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $519.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $19.98.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

