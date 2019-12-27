Analysts Expect IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) to announce earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for IQIYI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.63). IQIYI posted earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that IQIYI will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IQIYI.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($4.30). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 39.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

IQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IQIYI in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. CLSA downgraded IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, 86 Research cut shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of IQIYI by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in IQIYI by 5.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQIYI by 4.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQIYI by 50.7% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 45,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IQ traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.57. 96,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,933,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.92. IQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

