Analysts Expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.13. Myers Industries reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

MYE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

In other Myers Industries news, Director Ronald M. Defeo acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 35,140 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after acquiring an additional 18,902 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYE stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.68. 601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,536. The stock has a market cap of $603.84 million, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.05%.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

