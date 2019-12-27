Analysts Set ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) PT at $14.32

Shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.32.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,213,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $8,166,834.81. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,587,858 shares of company stock valued at $10,743,085. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 69.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,495.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.38. 41,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. ANGI Homeservices has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $18.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

