Analysts Set Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) PT at $19.43

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.43.

CMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $22.00 target price on Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

CMC stock opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

