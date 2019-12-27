Analysts Set Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) PT at GBX 292.50

Shares of Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 292.50 ($3.85).

Several research firms have weighed in on GRI. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Grainger from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Grainger from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Get Grainger alerts:

In related news, insider Vanessa Simms acquired 106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.68) per share, with a total value of £296.80 ($390.42). Also, insider Helen Gordon acquired 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.39) per share, with a total value of £299.28 ($393.69). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 346 shares of company stock worth $89,864.

Shares of LON:GRI opened at GBX 309.80 ($4.08) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77. Grainger has a 1-year low of GBX 204 ($2.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 309 ($4.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 282.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 254.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.46 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Grainger’s previous dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 0.25%.

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.