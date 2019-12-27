Analysts Set Informa PLC (LON:INF) PT at GBX 886.50

Shares of Informa PLC (LON:INF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 886.50 ($11.66).

Several brokerages recently commented on INF. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Informa to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Shore Capital upgraded Informa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Informa from GBX 855 ($11.25) to GBX 869 ($11.43) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, November 11th.

In other news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 462,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.81), for a total transaction of £3,797,903.04 ($4,995,926.12).

INF stock traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 865.80 ($11.39). 289,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. Informa has a 52-week low of GBX 602.80 ($7.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 802.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 820.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

