Analysts Set KushCo Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:KSHB) PT at $6.33

KushCo Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:KSHB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.33.

KSHB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KushCo in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Compass Point upped their price target on KushCo from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of KushCo in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of KushCo in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

KSHB opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07. KushCo has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $164.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. KushCo had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $46.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KushCo will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KushCo Holdings, Inc primarily engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene or glass containers.

