Analysts Set Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Target Price at $47.17

Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MBUU. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price target on Malibu Boats and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

MBUU stock opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.89. The company has a market capitalization of $839.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.61. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 1,065.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 455,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after acquiring an additional 416,639 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 2,231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 170,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 162,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,543,000 after buying an additional 116,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 94,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

