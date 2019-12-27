Analysts Set Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) PT at $167.20

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Masimo alerts:

NASDAQ:MASI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.80. 5,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,194. Masimo has a twelve month low of $100.81 and a twelve month high of $160.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.60 and a 200 day moving average of $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $229.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.92 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Masimo news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total value of $79,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,139.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sanford Fitch sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $971,295.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,745 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,825.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,655,010 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Masimo by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,235,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,868,000 after acquiring an additional 689,534 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 547.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,970,000 after acquiring an additional 403,292 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 189.1% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 460,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,459,000 after buying an additional 300,934 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the second quarter worth about $25,921,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 17.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,976,000 after acquiring an additional 101,354 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.