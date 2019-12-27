Analysts Set Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) Target Price at $13.29

Shares of Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTTR shares. TheStreet downgraded Select Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 200,158 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 17.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the second quarter worth $139,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.66. Select Energy Services has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.57 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. Select Energy Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

