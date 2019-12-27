ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) to announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $152.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.05 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 188.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

NLY has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

In other news, Director John H. Schaefer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 442,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 157,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the period. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. 5,759,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,800,165. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.40. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

