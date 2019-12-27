Apex Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Apex has a total market cap of $661,717.00 and approximately $20,902.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, Bit-Z, LBank and Switcheo Network. In the last week, Apex has traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00018889 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003789 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005336 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Profile

Apex (CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,242,327 tokens. The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bit-Z, Switcheo Network and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

