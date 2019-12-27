Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) SVP Brent C. Jewell Buys 2,000 Shares

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) SVP Brent C. Jewell bought 2,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.07 per share, for a total transaction of $64,140.00.

APOG stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a 1 year low of $28.48 and a 1 year high of $46.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.83 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on APOG. ValuEngine raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 356,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 87,875 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $2,659,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $1,659,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 559,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,286,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth $11,984,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

