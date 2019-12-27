Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) Short Interest Down 88.2% in December

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 128,500 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the November 28th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other Aravive news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,662.90. Also, CEO Jay Shepard sold 4,004 shares of Aravive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $27,307.28. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aravive by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 307,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 51,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aravive by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aravive by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 18,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ARAV. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Aravive in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aravive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aravive from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aravive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

ARAV traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $13.87. 4,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,522. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.36. Aravive has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $15.62.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aravive will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

