Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.10

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and traded as high as $18.33. Armada Hoffler Properties shares last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 96,328 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AHH. ValuEngine upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a current ratio of 13.02.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $42.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.74 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 5.46%. Analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

