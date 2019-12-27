Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the November 28th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 536,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE ASH traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.88. 5,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.20. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $67.17 and a fifty-two week high of $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.21). Ashland Global had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

In other news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $106,715.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,894.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $167,616.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,991.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $314,538 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 993,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,413,000 after acquiring an additional 81,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ashland Global by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

