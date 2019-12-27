Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Associated Banc-Corp’s shares have underperformed the industry so far this year. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and met in one of the trailing four quarters. Continued rise in demand for loans, change in deposit mix, inorganic growth strategy and improving credit quality are expected to continue supporting the company's profitability. Given a solid liquidity position, it is expected to enhance shareholder value through efficient capital deployments. However, relatively lower interest rates will likely put pressure on margins, thus hurting revenue growth. Moreover, higher expenses (mainly resulting from rise in technology costs and inorganic growth efforts) will likely hurt the bottom line to an extent. Further, the company's increased dependence on commercial loans remains a concern.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Associated Banc from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stephens set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $19.00 price objective on Associated Banc and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Associated Banc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.57.

NYSE:ASB opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $23.83.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.47%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $65,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,566 shares in the company, valued at $469,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $40,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,137.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,281 shares of company stock worth $1,086,936. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 4.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

