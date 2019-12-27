Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,641.00

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,641 ($34.74) and last traded at GBX 2,616 ($34.41), with a volume of 81268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,612 ($34.36).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABF shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,855.64 ($37.56).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,525.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,377.98. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion and a PE ratio of 23.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 34.30 ($0.45) per share. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $12.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.

In other news, insider John Bason sold 20,827 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,536 ($33.36), for a total value of £528,172.72 ($694,781.27).

Associated British Foods Company Profile (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

