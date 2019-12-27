Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Major Shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive Purchases 606,302 Shares of Stock

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 606,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $8,815,631.08. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Athenex stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.02. Athenex Inc has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Athenex had a negative net margin of 146.51% and a negative return on equity of 98.13%. The company had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Athenex Inc will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Athenex in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athenex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Athenex by 73.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,517 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 60,032 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 694.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,055,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 453,654 shares during the period. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

