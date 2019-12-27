Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $19.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.34 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,564,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,789,000 after buying an additional 132,764 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 27.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 527,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 112,763 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 22.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 251,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 45,517 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 202,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 195,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.