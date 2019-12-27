aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 28th total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LIFE traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,063. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $10.08.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $4.00 target price on aTyr Pharma and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in aTyr Pharma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,779,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 54.32% of aTyr Pharma worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

