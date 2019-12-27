Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) Short Interest Up 40.7% in December

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,100,000 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the November 28th total of 12,860,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

AVP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Avon Products from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Avon Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.72.

Get Avon Products alerts:

Shares of AVP stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.73. The company had a trading volume of 18,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,866,692. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.79. Avon Products has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $5.82.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Avon Products had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Avon Products’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avon Products will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

In other Avon Products news, VP Laura Barbrook sold 47,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $196,653.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Avon Products in the second quarter worth $48,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Avon Products during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Avon Products during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Avon Products by 29.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Avon Products during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Avon Products Company Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.