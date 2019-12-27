Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Short Interest Up 58.6% in December

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the November 28th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 207,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Avrobio stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.39. The stock had a trading volume of 135,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.66. Avrobio has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $28.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.09.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avrobio will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. CWM LLC bought a new position in Avrobio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Avrobio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avrobio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Avrobio by 14.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avrobio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Nomura assumed coverage on Avrobio in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

