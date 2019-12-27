Axiom Properties Ltd (ASX:AXI) Insider Purchases A$13,627.17 in Stock

Axiom Properties Ltd (ASX:AXI) insider Ben Laurance acquired 316,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,627.17 ($9,664.66).

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.04. Axiom Properties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.04 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.05 ($0.03).

Get Axiom Properties alerts:

Axiom Properties Company Profile

Axiom Properties Limited engages in property investment, development, and rental activities in Australia. The company's property portfolio comprises mixed-use residential, retail, cinema, hotel, and car parking and office developments, as well as a 600-lot residential subdivision development. It is also involved in fund management activities.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Axiom Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axiom Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.