Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.59

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 92936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.38. The company has a market cap of $28.69 million and a P/E ratio of -114.00.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile (CVE:AZM)

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements, as well as base metals. The company holds interests in the Kaanaayaa Property comprises 390 claims covering 200.5 square kilometers located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

