Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Short Interest Up 23.7% in December

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,780,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the November 28th total of 23,270,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 9.9% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBD. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

Shares of NYSE BBD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,537,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.0047 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.04%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

