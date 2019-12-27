Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 457,000 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the November 28th total of 245,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 54,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $586,780.78. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 24,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $990,844.26. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,460 shares of company stock worth $195,280 and have sold 104,340 shares worth $1,858,113. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bancorp by 3,288.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 10,622 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $109,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 21.8% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 24.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancorp stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.27. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.76 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 20.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Bancorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TBBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Sandler O’Neill raised Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

