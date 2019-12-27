Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Senior Officer Sells C$541,234.03 in Stock

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) Senior Officer Mona Elizabeth Malone sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.22, for a total value of C$541,234.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$117,822.41.

TSE BMO traded down C$0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$100.72. 420,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,891. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$101.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$97.96. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$87.91 and a 1-year high of C$106.51. The firm has a market cap of $64.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.2600007 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMO. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$111.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$115.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$105.50.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

