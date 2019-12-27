Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Bayhorse Silver Inc (CVE:BHS) was down 9.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 288,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 127,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 million and a P/E ratio of -3.44.

In other Bayhorse Silver news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 2,000,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,252,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$925,236.20. Insiders sold a total of 2,215,500 shares of company stock worth $220,988 in the last ninety days.

About Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS)

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon; and a 75% undivided right, title, and interest in the Bridging the Gap (Government Gulch) Property situated in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District, Idaho.

