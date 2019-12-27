Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) Receives $2.16 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.16.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BTE shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

NYSE BTE traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.42. 13,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,329. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $820.60 million, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 2.60. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Baytex Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $321.63 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTE. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Baytex Energy by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 208,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 93,200 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Baytex Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $4,301,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 170,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 30,152 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baytex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Baytex Energy by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,251,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 927,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.