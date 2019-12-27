Beetle Coin (BEET) Tops One Day Volume of $31,102.00

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $831,220.00 and approximately $31,102.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $32.15, $51.55 and $10.39.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00064936 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 210,567,331 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin.

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $18.94, $32.15, $5.60, $51.55, $20.33, $33.94, $13.77, $24.68, $24.43, $10.39 and $50.98. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.