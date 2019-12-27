Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 28th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:BELFA remained flat at $$16.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376. The company has a market capitalization of $203.22 million, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $23.24.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Bel Fuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

BELFA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bel Fuse stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Bel Fuse worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

