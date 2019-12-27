Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Short Interest Update

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the November 28th total of 6,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 33.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BYND traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $75.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,770,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,805. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.80. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $239.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 6.38.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $91.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

In other news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. Also, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 70,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $5,596,500.00. Insiders have sold 337,193 shares of company stock valued at $27,090,653 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 290.9% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 192,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,670,000 after purchasing an additional 143,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 376.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 19,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 110,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,453,000 after buying an additional 23,389 shares in the last quarter. 10.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

