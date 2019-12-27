BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Short Interest Down 30.5% in December

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the November 28th total of 45,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

XAIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BeyondAirInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered BeyondAirInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on BeyondAirInc . in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BeyondAirInc . stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26. BeyondAirInc . has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $6.25.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BeyondAirInc . news, CEO Steven A. Lisi acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 581,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,722.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Lisi acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 581,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,590.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 233,528 shares of company stock worth $870,824.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

